Meet Niraj Shah, businessman who built Rs 40,000 crore company, one college class changed his life | Photo: IANS

Son of migrants, the seeds of business craft were sown in Niraj Shah long before he reached adulthood. Coming from a family heritage of making pots and pans, Niraj started his entrepreneurial journey as a child. But it was one particular class in college that changed his life and inspired him to build a multi-billion dollar ecommerce empire.

Dubbed a “true unicorn entrepreneur”, Shah began his long career building businesses with ventures like lawn mowing company and paper delivery service as a child. He eventually hit the jackpot with his online retailer Wayfair as his wealth eventually soared to make him and his business partner and longtime friend Steve Conine billionaires. Their company is the largest home retail website in the world.

Leading Wayfair as CEO since its inception, Niraj Shah has an inspiring entrepreneurial journey where he and Conine attempted several hits out of a garage. He attributes his approach to making and running businesses, and taking risks was shaped by his family. His parents migrated from India to the US where Niraj met his future business partner in high school and they soon became friends.

They studied engineering from the same college and became not just roommates but co-founders for many companies. It was an entrepreneur class that they together attended while in college that changed their lives. They were told to shape a business plan and the two built their first company called Spinners, a web designing firm. But it was still time before the dotcom revolution kick started. So while the venture did not work, it bound them with a shared will to build a successful business.

In 2002, Niraj launched his first successful business, racksandstands.com, selling furniture for TV sets. The company became one of the biggest in its segment and eventually evolved into Wayfair, which today has a worth of $4.85 billion (nearly Rs 40,000 crore). In 2023, Niraj Shah’s net worth fell down from $1.6 billion to $600 million (around Rs 5,000 crore). Niraj is married to Jill Shah, who is also an entrepreneur. The couple live in Boston and run a non-profit called the Shah Family Foundation.