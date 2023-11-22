Meet man who owns India’s most expensive car, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Singhania, Ratan Tata

Priced over Rs 14 crore, Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition costs more than Gautam Singhania’s Ferrari and Mukesh Ambani’s Rolls-Royce.

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Singhania, Ratan Tata are few of the most popular car collectors in the country. The billionaires own a few of the most expensive cars in India. However, India’s most expensive car is not owned by any of the industrialists mentioned above. Priced over Rs 14 crore, Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition is the most expensive car in India. Spotted in Bangalore earlier this year, the Rs 14.5 crore Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition costs more than Gautam Singhania’s Ferrari and Mukesh Ambani’s Rolls-Royce. The owner of the super-expensive limited edition Bentley is VS Reddy, managing director of British Biologicals.

Popularly known as ‘The Protein Man of India’, VS Reddy is founder and managing director of British Biologicals, one of the leading nutraceutical companies. Winner of 52 National and International awards, VS Reddy is an automotive enthusiast and in an interview to Evo India that it is his childhood dream to collect all the brands in the country.

The Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition owned by VS Reddy gets shade of Rose Gold and it is equipped with 21-inch polished alloy wheels, leather upholstery, rear quarter vanity mirrors and rugs made of lamb’s wool. He calls the rare Bentley the Taj Mahal of cars.

Karnataka-based V S Reddy started British Biologicals with an aim to provide preventive nutrition to people of different age groups at an affordable price.

According to British Biologicals website, it is a research-based healthcare Nutraceutical company, popularly known as the ‘Protein people’. The products manufactured by British Biologicals impact health and wellness with its nutritional solutions for pediatric, diabetic, gynecology, cardiovascular, hepatitis and geriatric nutrition and healthcare.