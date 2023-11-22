Headlines

Meet man who owns India’s most expensive car, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Singhania, Ratan Tata

Meet Indian who was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Narayana Murthy, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji combined

This is India's 'most expensive' market, its per square feet rent is Rs...

DNA Verified: Does Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki show support to Palestine by showing it's flag in new poster? Here's the truth

This actress wanted to work in UN, took up acting after director gave her gold coins as signing amount, who is she?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Microsoft Outlook Lite rolls out support for SMS, India vernacular languages

Meet man who owns India’s most expensive car, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Singhania, Ratan Tata

Meet Indian who was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Narayana Murthy, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji combined

7 luxurious properties owned by Ambanis across the world

7 benefits of ginger juice

7 famous and natural hot springs in India to visit this winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Shocking Video! Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Share Chilling Clips Of Hijacking An India-Bound Ship

Israel Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches 25 Rockets, 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Worries US!

At Least Two Dead, 10 Injured After Under-Construction Stadium Collapses In Telangana

This actress wanted to work in UN, took up acting after director gave her gold coins as signing amount, who is she?

DNA Verified: Does Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki show support to Palestine by showing it's flag in new poster? Here's the truth

This faded star's movie was highest grossing Hindi film for one day, fans alleged another film faked earnings for record

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who owns India’s most expensive car, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Singhania, Ratan Tata

Priced over Rs 14 crore, Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition costs more than Gautam Singhania’s Ferrari and Mukesh Ambani’s Rolls-Royce.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Singhania, Ratan Tata are few of the most popular car collectors in the country. The billionaires own a few of the most expensive cars in India. However, India’s most expensive car is not owned by any of the industrialists mentioned above. Priced over Rs 14 crore, Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition is the most expensive car in India. Spotted in Bangalore earlier this year, the Rs 14.5 crore Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition costs more than Gautam Singhania’s Ferrari and Mukesh Ambani’s Rolls-Royce. The owner of the super-expensive limited edition Bentley is VS Reddy, managing director of British Biologicals.

Popularly known as ‘The Protein Man of India’, VS Reddy is founder and managing director of British Biologicals, one of the leading nutraceutical companies. Winner of 52 National and International awards, VS Reddy is an automotive enthusiast and in an interview to Evo India that it is his childhood dream to collect all the brands in the country. 

The Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition owned by VS Reddy gets shade of Rose Gold and it is equipped with 21-inch polished alloy wheels, leather upholstery, rear quarter vanity mirrors and rugs made of lamb’s wool. He calls the rare Bentley the Taj Mahal of cars.

Karnataka-based V S Reddy started British Biologicals with an aim to provide preventive nutrition to people of different age groups at an affordable price.

According to British Biologicals website, it is a research-based healthcare Nutraceutical company, popularly known as the ‘Protein people’. The products manufactured by British Biologicals impact health and wellness with its nutritional solutions for pediatric, diabetic, gynecology, cardiovascular, hepatitis and geriatric nutrition and healthcare.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Rescuing all workers safely topmost priority': PM Modi to CM Dhami on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

PM Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on November 23, preparations underway

Unbeatable deals on Cricket bats exclusively on Amazon

Is COVID-19 linked to rise in sudden unexplained deaths among Indian youth? Know what ICMR study reveals

This Miss India starred in Rs 200-crore flop, quit showbiz to do MBA from Yale, married son of man worth Rs 111600 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE