Meet IIT-IIM graduate who is set to lead Rs 44,210 crore cement company, son of Indian billionaire

The company is the fourth-largest cement producer in India with 15 factories.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 11:19 PM IST

Puneet Yadu Dalmia has been appointed as Managing Director and CEO of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. He will lead in his new role for five years from December 8, 2023. Dalmia Cement is the fourth largest cement maker in the country with a market capitalisation of Rs 44,210 crore as of December 5.

Puneet's father Yadu Hari Dalmia and the family of his late sibling Jai Hari Dalmia control the Dalmia Bharat Group, which is in the cement and sugar business. They have a real-time net worth of Rs 26,670 crore, as per Forbes.

Presently, Puneet is the MD of Dalmia Bharat Limited. He has been the driving force behind the company’s exponential growth since he took over the reins in 2004. He has led Dalmia Bharat on a path of accelerated growth. Before leading Dalmia Bharat, he co-founded JobsAhead.com in 1999, one of the most successful dotcom businesses, which was sold to Monster.com in 2004.

He holds a B. Tech degree from IIT-Delhi and is a gold-medallist MBA from IIM-Bangalore. He transformed a family business into a professionally run company. In 2017, he received EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in the manufacturing category. Puneet was appointed the Chairman of the Development Council for Cement Industry (DCCI) by the Government of India in June 2021.

Dalmia operates a manufacturing capacity of 44.6 MTPA, across 15 cement plants and grinding units in 10 states. It adopted Red Fort as Monument Mitra in 2018 in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Govt of India, and has created a laser show.

 

