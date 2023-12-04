Headlines

Buy trendy cardigans at Rs 439, get flat 63% off exclusively on Amazon

Meet India's richest woman in engineering sector who once led Rs 30,408 crore company, her net worth is...

Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man will not return to MCU, confirms Kevin Feige

Mukesh Ambani's bold Rs 33,28,97,800 crore prediction for India, the economy will...

IND vs SA: Temba Bavuma rested, now this cricketer to lead South Africa in white ball series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Buy trendy cardigans at Rs 439, get flat 63% off exclusively on Amazon

Meet India's richest woman in engineering sector who once led Rs 30,408 crore company, her net worth is...

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Fastest Bollywood films to Rs 200 crore

 8 benefits of drinking cinnamon water 

Teams to lose most matches in T20Is

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

Election results 2023: Delhi Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets amid vote counting

Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Bollywood's biggest flop star kid has no hit in years, 2 films didn't even earn Rs 1 crore, now doing Rs 200-crore film

Cricketer Jaydev Unadkat calls Ranbir Kapoor's Animal 'absolute disaster, pathetically made movie'; deletes post later

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet India's richest woman in engineering sector who once led Rs 30,408 crore company, her net worth is...

After retiring from the company, she took to social work. She was also awarded Padma Shri by the Government of India.

article-main
Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are several successful women in India who led billion-dollar empires. After a successful tenure, they handed over reign to the next generation. One such person is Anu Aga, who once led Thermax, an energy and environment engineering business.

Aga is an Indian billionaire businesswoman and social worker. She retired as the company’s chairperson in October 2004 and from the Board as Non-Executive Director in August 2018. She led the company from 1996 to 2004 and handed over the company's reign to daughter Meher Pudumjee in October 2004.

Thermax has now a market capitalization of Rs 30,408 crore as of December 4. The share price of the company on NSE was Rs 2700. After retiring from the company, she took to social work. She was also awarded Padma Shri by the Government of India.

Anu Aga net's worth

According to Forbes, Aga has a real-time net worth of Rs 20,000 crore as of December 4, 2023. She is the richest woman in the engineering sector in India according to Forbes' richest Indian list. She derives her wealth from a majority stake in Thermax.

READ | Meet man who once sold books on roads, now one of richest Indians in Dubai, his net worth is...

Aga started working at Thermax in 1985 when it was run by her later husband. She took the helm in 1996 after her husband passed away. She was nominated to Rajya Sabha in 2012. She graduated with a B.A. in Economics from St Xavier's College, Mumbai. She also holds a post-graduation in medical and psychiatric social work from the prestigious Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WPL 2024 Retentions: Full list of players retained, released, and available franchise purses

The Boys season 4 teaser: It's Homelander vs Butcher, makers take fans back to chaotic world

Ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra to top list of business as Parliament convenes for Winter Session today

Winter Session: 19 bills, 2 financial items to be taken up in Parliament

Naveen-ul-Haq clarifies story behind viral 'sweet mangoes' post during IPL 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE