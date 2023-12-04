Meet India's richest woman in engineering sector who once led Rs 30,408 crore company, her net worth is...

After retiring from the company, she took to social work. She was also awarded Padma Shri by the Government of India.

There are several successful women in India who led billion-dollar empires. After a successful tenure, they handed over reign to the next generation. One such person is Anu Aga, who once led Thermax, an energy and environment engineering business.

Aga is an Indian billionaire businesswoman and social worker. She retired as the company’s chairperson in October 2004 and from the Board as Non-Executive Director in August 2018. She led the company from 1996 to 2004 and handed over the company's reign to daughter Meher Pudumjee in October 2004.

Thermax has now a market capitalization of Rs 30,408 crore as of December 4. The share price of the company on NSE was Rs 2700. After retiring from the company, she took to social work. She was also awarded Padma Shri by the Government of India.

Anu Aga net's worth

According to Forbes, Aga has a real-time net worth of Rs 20,000 crore as of December 4, 2023. She is the richest woman in the engineering sector in India according to Forbes' richest Indian list. She derives her wealth from a majority stake in Thermax.

Aga started working at Thermax in 1985 when it was run by her later husband. She took the helm in 1996 after her husband passed away. She was nominated to Rajya Sabha in 2012. She graduated with a B.A. in Economics from St Xavier's College, Mumbai. She also holds a post-graduation in medical and psychiatric social work from the prestigious Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.