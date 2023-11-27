Headlines

Meet man who once sold books on roads, now one of richest Indians in Dubai, his net worth is...

His firm is one of the largest building materials companies with diversified branches worldwide including UAE, Oman, Bahrain etc.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 06:04 PM IST

There are several businessmen who grew their businesses successfully despite facing hardship and not having an economic background. One such person is Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.

He is a UAE-based Non-Resident Indian businessman who started his journey as a salesman and is now one of the richest Indians in Dubai. His Danube Group is a billion-dollar group and is one of the largest building materials companies with diversified branches worldwide including UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and India.

Sajan is a first-generation entrepreneur, who was born to a middle-class family in Mumbai. In his early days, he started as a street vendor selling books, and firecrackers. He also delivered milk to support his family.

His father passed away when he was 16. Sajan then went to work at his uncle's building materials shop in Kuwait in 1981. Starting as a trainee salesman, Sajan quickly climbed the career ladder. However, the Gulf War in 1991 forced him to return to Mumbai. He also found his life partner to back him in his struggle. 

In 1993, he launched the Danube Group, which is now a diversified business conglomerate with interests in building materials, home décor, and real estate development. The group achieved a USD 1.3 billion annual turnover in 2019. Sajan's personal net worth runs into billions of dirhams. According to the website of Ministry of Economy, UAE, Sajan has a net worth is USD 2.5 billion. This is around Rs 20,830 crore today.

