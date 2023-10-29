Meet Isha Ambani's stylist who also styles Jahnavi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma; her whopping fee is...

A celebrated stylist and fashion director, Priyanka Kapadia has created some jaw-dropping looks for various celebrities. In fact, she is the brain behind Isha Ambani's iconic MET Gala look this year. Kapadia has designed many such amazing looks for huge celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Radhika Merchant and many others.

A celebrated stylist and fashion director, Priyanka Kapadia has created some jaw-dropping looks for various celebrities. In fact, she is the brain behind Isha Ambani's iconic MET Gala look this year. Kapadia has designed many such amazing looks for huge celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Radhika Merchant and many others.

Priyanka Kapadia was born and brought up in Mumbai. She went to school in Mumbai and then became a stylist and worked at CondeNast for over 12 years. After many years of working, she joined Vogue India as an Associate Fashion Editor.

After working with Vogue for some time, Priyanka is now working as a Creative Director and stylist.

Priyanka Kapadia has worked with many celebrities and has become an inspiration for many. She is also very active on social media and has over 184k followers. As per reports, Priyanka Kapadia charges over Rs 1 lakh for each project.

Kapadia has become an inspiration to many youngsters who want to pursue a career is the fashion industry. She is married to the renowned photographer Hashim Badani.

