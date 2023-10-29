Headlines

This woman earned Rs 1200 per month, started company while pregnant, now runs Rs 9800 crore company

She was a corporate trainer at NIIT Limited from 2008-2010. She trained various IT professionals in coding languages and software.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Women have made significant contributions in every profession and have even taken on leadership positions. MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh is one such successful businesswoman. Ghazal became well-known because of Shark Tank India, but she was already a prosperous businesswoman before the show.

Ghazal hails from Gurugram, Haryana, and comes from a middle-class background. In Haryana, she completed her formal education and early childhood education. Ghazal received her degree in computer application from Punjab University in 2010. She completed her Summer Intensive Course in Design and Applied Arts and her Intensive Course in Figurative Art in Modern Art at the New York Academy of Art in 2013.

Her professional journey began as a corporate trainer. From 2008 to 2010, she worked as a corporate trainer at NIIT Limited. She provided software and coding language training to a variety of IT specialists.

In 2016, along with her husband they launched MamaEarth. Her love of the environment led her to start creating eco-friendly personal hygiene products for new mothers and babies, putting a focus on recyclable packaging and organic ingredients.

Ghazal and Varun Alagh out they were having a child, and they wanted to be sure they could take all the necessary precautions to keep the child safe. Like any other devoted parent, the two looked online for suggestions on what to do and what not to do for the child as well as products to spoil their adorable little one.

In an interview with YourStory, Alagh stated that she discovered a large number of baby care products in the market that were laden with toxins. After a while, the couple began ordering baby supplies from the US, but they soon realised this was not a practical long-term solution.

The couple came up with six items—rash creams, lotions, shampoos, massage oils, body washes, and diapers—with the intention of offering baby goods that were both economical and environmentally friendly, devoid of toxins, and washable.

The startup became a D2C (direct-to-consumer) phenomenon just five years after it was founded. Currently, the brand sells 500 items ranging from general wellness and beauty to baby care. As of right now, Mamaearth is the only MADE-SAFE Certified brand in Asia.

In a recent post on X, Alagh reminisced how her first income as a corporate trainer was just Rs 1,200. “My first income was modest, earning Rs 1200/day as a weekend corporate trainer. I recall the joy of taking my mom shopping and sharing a memorable dinner,” reads her post.

Varun and Ghazal's firm has grown from a Rs 25 lakh investment to one worth Rs 9800 crore. Mamaearth is currently concentrating on offline methods in addition to its initial online strategy. The company produces and evaluates products at its own research centre, which is overseen by the US government.

