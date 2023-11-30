Meet India's youngest women entrepreneur, who co-founded Rs 9,800 crore firm

This woman who co-founded a Rs 9,800 crore firm during pregnancy, made it to Hurun's list of 'India's Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023'.

Hurun India released the 'India's Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023' list in which Naykaa's Falguni Nayar was ranked the top woman entrepreneur and Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth and Winzo's co-founder Saumya Singh Rathore are named youngest women entrepreneurs. They are both 35 years of age.

Ghazal Alagh is the co-founder of India's first toxin-free body care brand. Alagh was born in a middle-class family in Gurgaon, Haryana. She did her spent her childhood in Haryana and received her formal school education there.

Ghazal Alagh studied Information Technology and Intensive Courses in Modern Art, Design and Applied Arts at the New York Academy of Arts. After completing her graduation, Alagh started her career with NIIT as a Corporate Trainer.

Ghazal launched MamaEarth in 2016 with her husband. She aimed to develop eco-friendly personal hygiene items for moms and newborns and her special emphasis was on organic components and recyclable packaging.

After a lot of hard work put into the firm, Alagh was able to take the Rs 25 lakh firm to Rs 9,800 crore company.

