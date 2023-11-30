Meet India's youngest women entrepreneur, who co-founded Rs 9,800 crore firm

Headlines

Noida Metro: Big update on 11.6-km Aqua Line extension between Sector 142, Botanical Garden stations; details inside

'Haven't signed...': Rahul Dravid's huge claim on contract extension as Indian cricket team head coach

Sam Bahadur review: Vicky Kaushal's masterclass can't save this random series of anecdotes, Manekshaw deserved better

Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses Rashmika Mandanna getting trolled for viral Animal scene: ‘Keeping it in trailer has...'

Sheezan Khan joins Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann in Chand Jalne Laga, discusses his character: 'I’m certain that...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Noida Metro: Big update on 11.6-km Aqua Line extension between Sector 142, Botanical Garden stations; details inside

'Haven't signed...': Rahul Dravid's huge claim on contract extension as Indian cricket team head coach

Sam Bahadur review: Vicky Kaushal's masterclass can't save this random series of anecdotes, Manekshaw deserved better

10 foods to eat when you have cold

10 highest-grossing films of Rashmika Mandanna

9 health benefits of eating fats first thing in the morning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses Rashmika Mandanna getting trolled for viral Animal scene: ‘Keeping it in trailer has...'

Sheezan Khan joins Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann in Chand Jalne Laga, discusses his character: 'I’m certain that...'

Khushi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘absurd’ outfit at fashion event: ‘Giving crow vibes…’

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet India's youngest women entrepreneur, who co-founded Rs 9,800 crore firm

This woman who co-founded a Rs 9,800 crore firm during pregnancy, made it to Hurun's list of 'India's Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 09:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hurun India released the 'India's Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023' list in which Naykaa's Falguni Nayar was ranked the top woman entrepreneur and Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth and Winzo's co-founder Saumya Singh Rathore are named youngest women entrepreneurs. They are both 35 years of age. 

Ghazal Alagh is the co-founder of India's first toxin-free body care brand. Alagh was born in a middle-class family in Gurgaon, Haryana. She did her spent her childhood in Haryana and received her formal school education there. 

Ghazal Alagh studied Information Technology and Intensive Courses in Modern Art, Design and Applied Arts at the New York Academy of Arts. After completing her graduation, Alagh started her career with NIIT as a Corporate Trainer. 

Ghazal launched MamaEarth in 2016 with her husband. She aimed to develop eco-friendly personal hygiene items for moms and newborns and her special emphasis was on organic components and recyclable packaging. 

After a lot of hard work put into the firm, Alagh was able to take the Rs 25 lakh firm to Rs 9,800 crore company.

Read: RBI fines Rs 11,83,000 crore market cap bank for violation regarding deposits from non-residents

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Katrina Kaif reviews Sam Bahadur, calls Vicky Kaushal's performance flawless: 'You are too inspiring'

RBI fines Rs 11,83,000 crore market cap bank for violation regarding deposits from non-residents

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Past results vs Exit Poll predictions; know seat share forecasts of BJP, Congress

Animal box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor to score career-best opening, film may earn Rs 100 crore on day 1

Exit Polls 2023 start memefest on social media, check user's reaction

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE