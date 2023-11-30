RBI fines Rs 11,83,000 crore market cap bank for violation regarding deposits from non-residents

Headlines

Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol revealed what social media tip daughter Nysa Devgan gave her

Katrina Kaif reviews Sam Bahadur, calls Vicky Kaushal's performance flawless: 'You are too inspiring'

Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: Present mood of voters vs 2019 result

'No reason why he...': David Warner backs India star batter to play in 2031 ODI World Cup

Shehar Lakhot review: Priyanshu Painyuli, Kubbra Sait try and fail to salvage this tired, convoluted mess of a thriller

Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol revealed what social media tip daughter Nysa Devgan gave her

Katrina Kaif reviews Sam Bahadur, calls Vicky Kaushal's performance flawless: 'You are too inspiring'

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Batters with most ODI centuries in a calendar year

10 benefits of eating breakfast

10 superstars who played real-life criminals in Bollywood movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol revealed what social media tip daughter Nysa Devgan gave her

Katrina Kaif reviews Sam Bahadur, calls Vicky Kaushal's performance flawless: 'You are too inspiring'

Shehar Lakhot review: Priyanshu Painyuli, Kubbra Sait try and fail to salvage this tired, convoluted mess of a thriller

Business

RBI fines Rs 11,83,000 crore market cap bank for violation regarding deposits from non-residents

Besides, penalties have been imposed on five cooperative banks for non-compliance with various regulatory norms.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 08:15 PM IST

The Reserve Bank on Thursday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 each on Bank of America, N.A. And HDFC Bank Ltd for violation of certain norms. The central bank said the penalty on HDFC Bank is for violation of directions on acceptance of deposits from non-residents. The bank has a market capitalisation of Rs 11,83,000 crore as of November 30.

Besides this, the penalty on Bank of America, N.A. has been imposed for violation of the Reserve Bank of India's instructions on reporting requirements under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme of FEMA 1999, it said in a statement.

RBI also imposed penalties on five cooperative banks for non-compliance with various regulatory norms. The cooperative banks which have been penalised are The Patliputra Central Cooperative Bank, Bihar; The Balasore Bhadrak Central Co-operative Bank, Odisha; The Dhrangadhra People's Co-operative Bank, Gujarat; Patan Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd., Patan, Gujarat; and The Mandal Nagarik Sahakari Bank, Gujarat.

In all cases, the RBI said the penalties are based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by entities with their customers.

