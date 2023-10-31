Meet IIT graduate who joined Ratan Tata's Rs 24,429 crore company in 1990, now heads it as MD, CEO

In May this year, he was re-appointed to his current role for 5 years, effective November 26, 2023.

There are several IITians who have been leading top companies in India, be it in the telecom or service sector. One such person is Mukundan Ramakrishnan, who is an IIT graduate from IIT Roorkee. He is the Managing Director and CEO of Tata Chemicals Limited, part of Tata Group.

He completed his graduation in electrical engineering in 1988 and later pursued a master's in business management from FMS, Delhi University. He joined Tata Administrative Service (TAS) in 1990. During his over 30-year career with Tata Group, he has held various responsibilities across the chemical, automotive and hospitality sectors of the Tata Group. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

In May this year, Mukundan was re-appointed to his current role for 5 years, effective November 26, 2023. Tata Chemical has a market capitalisation of Rs 24,429 crore as of October 31. The share of the company was Rs 958.15 on Tuesday. It is headquartered in Mumbai and has operations across India, Europe, North America and Africa.

Mukundan serves on executive committees of various industry forums viz. the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Employers' Federation of India, All India Management Association, etc.

