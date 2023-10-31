Meet man who manages Rs 51,466 crore company, son of billionaire with Rs 24,140 crore net worth

He joined the company in 1996 and rose to become its Joint Managing Director in 2004.

Mayank Singhal is the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of PI Industries, a maker of plant protection and nutrient products. Singhal has rich experience of over two decades in the fields of chemicals, intermediate and agrochemical industries.

He is the son of Salil Singhal, an Indian billionaire who has a real-time net worth of Rs 24,140 crore, as per Forbes. Mayank's father is also the chairman emeritus of PI Industries. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 51,466 crore as of October 31, 2023. The share price of the company was Rs 3,393 on Tuesday.

Mayank joined the company in 1996 and rose to become its Joint Managing Director in 2004. He served as the company's Managing Director and CEO in 2009. Since 2019, he has been heading the company as Vice Chairman and Managing Director. He is an engineering and management graduate from the UK.

He is the third generation businessman who has played an instrumental role in the rapid development of the company’s customer base. The company was founded by his grandfather PP Singhal in 1946 to manufacture edible oils. Mayank has also been responsible for bringing in superlative changes in policies and transforming operations and systems. Besides PI Industries, he also serves on the boards of PI Life Science Research Ltd., PILL Finance and Investment Ltd., TP Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. Fratelli Wines Pvt. Ltd. and PI Health Sciences Ltd.

