Meet man who manages Rs 51,466 crore company, son of billionaire with Rs 24,140 crore net worth

Headlines

IMD predicts warmer November in most parts of India amid intensifying El Nino conditions

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai update sparks concern ahead of India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 clash

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Check out great offers on helmets

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 70% off on study table

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Top deals on cookwares, get up to 73% off

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Mai India ki tareef...': Shoaib Akhtar praises Team India's performance in World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai update sparks concern ahead of India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 clash

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

8 superfoods to turn white hair into black naturally

Popular actors who ran away from home for films

9 most shocking horror films banned for being too disturbing

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

Aspirants creators say emotional messages from real IAS, IPS officers overwhelmed them: 'We touched the right chord'

Nivedita Bhattacharya reveals why she chose TV over Bollywood, says 'I was getting typical roles of a...'

Tejas' Anshul Chauhan was pleasantly surprised by Kangana Ranaut's professionalism, sweetness: 'Why do people say...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who manages Rs 51,466 crore company, son of billionaire with Rs 24,140 crore net worth

He joined the company in 1996 and rose to become its Joint Managing Director in 2004.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 05:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mayank Singhal is the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of PI Industries, a maker of plant protection and nutrient products. Singhal has rich experience of over two decades in the fields of chemicals, intermediate and agrochemical industries.

He is the son of Salil Singhal, an Indian billionaire who has a real-time net worth of Rs 24,140 crore, as per Forbes. Mayank's father is also the chairman emeritus of PI Industries. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 51,466 crore as of October 31, 2023. The share price of the company was Rs 3,393 on Tuesday.

Mayank joined the company in 1996 and rose to become its Joint Managing Director in 2004. He served as the company's Managing Director and CEO in 2009. Since 2019, he has been heading the company as Vice Chairman and Managing Director. He is an engineering and management graduate from the UK. 

He is the third generation businessman who has played an instrumental role in the rapid development of the company’s customer base. The company was founded by his grandfather PP Singhal in 1946 to manufacture edible oils. Mayank has also been responsible for bringing in superlative changes in policies and transforming operations and systems. Besides PI Industries, he also serves on the boards of PI Life Science Research Ltd., PILL Finance and Investment Ltd., TP Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. Fratelli Wines Pvt. Ltd. and PI Health Sciences Ltd.

READ | Meet daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire with Rs 1,24,280 crore net worth, she's ex-analyst, fashion entrepreneur

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bad business decision by world’s richest man? Elon Musk’s Rs 337000 crore acquisition is now worth just…

MS Dhoni becomes brand ambassador for India's largest commercial bank

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio World Plaza, largest and most expensive luxury mall of India, to open on….

Discover Ultimate Luxury in Thailand: Exquisite Escapes Await

Meet Isha Ambani's stylist who also styles Jahnavi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma; her whopping fee is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE