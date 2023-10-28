Meet daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire with Rs 1,24,280 crore net worth, she's ex-analyst, fashion entrepreneur

She worked with the investment bank Goldman Sachs as an Analyst in the Research Department.

Megha Mittal is a fashion entrepreneur who once headed the German fashion luxury brand Escada as chairperson and managing director. She formerly worked at Goldman Sachs in investment research.

Megha is the daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire businessman Lakshmi Mittal, who has a real-time net worth of Rs 1,24,280 crore, as per Forbes. His son Aditya Mittal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of ArcelorMittal, is married to Megha. The duo have three children.

Born in Kolkata, Megha graduated from the Wharton School of Business with a degree in Finance and Management. She is also a member of the Board of Advisors of the Wharton School. She completed her schooling from Hyderabad Public School.

After his graduation, she joined the Investment Bank Goldman Sachs as an Analyst in the Research Department. Megha left the company after one year. In 2003, she obtained a Postgraduate Degree in Architectural Interior Design at the Inchbald School of Design in London.

In 2009, she took over Escada and re-established the company as a modern luxury and lifestyle brand. She and her husband, Aditya, actively donate to philanthropic causes related to child health both in India and the UK.

