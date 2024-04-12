Twitter
Meet engineer, who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, left his job due to...

However, after several years of dedicated service, Kulkarni decided to quit his IAS officer's position and went on to pursue an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania in 1991.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

Many people dedicate years to crack the UPSC examination to become an IAS officer. However, among those successful are few who transition from the distinguished career of a civil servant to pursue something else. 

One such person is Vivek Kulkarni. Born in 1957, Kulkarni graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Karnataka University. Following his graduation, he cracked the UPSC examination in 1983 and commenced his tenure as an IAS officer, serving as the Probationer of Mangalore, Karnataka, from December 1983 to May 1985.

However, after several years of dedicated service, Kulkarni decided to quit his IAS officer's position and went on to pursue an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania in 1991.

Upon his return to India, Kulkarni served as the Finance Secretary under the Government of Karnataka until 2000. Additionally, he held the position of IT Secretary for four years, contributing significantly to the state's administrative and technological landscape.

In 2003, fueled by his entrepreneurial drive and vision, Kulkarni took the leap and established his own venture. Alongside his wife, Sangeeta, he founded Brickwork India in September 2003. Brickwork India offers niche and specialised support service offerings under admin, knowledge and technical portfolio, according to its website.

