Meet CEO, son of daily wage labourer, who started working at 10; now owns Rs 3000 crore company

Headlines

BTech from BITS Pilani, MBA from IIM, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer

Delhi shivers as minimum temperature hits 7 degrees, AQI continues to be ‘very poor’

Influencer's viral dance on train platform lands her in trouble as it prompts police action, watch

Animal box office collection day 16: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer continues to roar, crosses Rs 800 crore worldwide

PM Modi to inaugurate Varanasi's 2nd Vande Bharat Express, Tamil Sangamam during 2-day visit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BTech from BITS Pilani, MBA from IIM, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer

Delhi shivers as minimum temperature hits 7 degrees, AQI continues to be ‘very poor’

Influencer's viral dance on train platform lands her in trouble as it prompts police action, watch

9 times R. Madhavan inspired us with motivational messages

Foreign players to captain multiple IPL teams

Superfoods for muscle gain, strength and recovery

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Animal box office collection day 16: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer continues to roar, crosses Rs 800 crore worldwide

Dunki advance booking takes thunderous start, Shah Rukh Khan film crosses Rs 1 crore in just five hours

India’s richest TV actress ran away from home at 7, worked in call center, Bollywood debut flopped, now earns…

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet CEO, son of daily wage labourer, who started working at 10; now owns Rs 3000 crore company

In a podcast named ‘The Neon Show’ podcast, Musthafa PC, the founder & CEO of packaged food giant iD Fresh Food revealed that his father earned a meagre income of just Rs 10 every day, which was barely sufficient to sustain the family.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 09:59 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Self-made success stories are most special and inspiring as they have witnessed various ups and downs in life, but one consistent thing is their attitude to succeed. One such inspiring success story is that of PC Musthafa, the CEO of iD Fresh Food, a Rs 3,000 crore company which he built from scratch.

Musthafa belongs to a lower-middle-class family in Kerala's Wayanad, his father used to work as a daily wage labourer and only earned ₹10 per day working in a ginger farm. This compelled Mustafa and his siblings to do odd jobs to sustain their family like selling firewood in his village, at age of 10. He finally made ₹150 to make and made his first financial investment. "I saved every penny and bought a goat. That was the first asset in my family," he said.

He then sold the goat to buy a cow for his family. Then, the family was finally able to eat three meals a day as the milk from the cow yielded some money. 

Some savings and small investments helped him to get admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT), and pursue a degree in computer science. Thereafter, he got an IT job at Motorola and then moved to Citibank in Dubai.

Thereafter, he returned to India and pursued an MBA at the esteemed Indian Institute Of Management, Bangalore. During his MBA, Musthafa, in collaboration with his cousins, embarked on a venture to manufacture dosa and idli batter.

Later, in collaboration with his cousins, he began his own breakfast foods company which supplied ready-to-eat packaged food- iD Fresh Foods in 2005, with a capital of Rs 50,000. Later, they diversified and began supplying idli and dosa batter, which was a game-changer move.

"We Indians don’t trust our packaged food. Anything in a package form is considered unhealthy. When we launched the product in the market, we were surprised, no one was willing to buy a package of batter. We started sending 100 packets to the market, and 90 used to come back," he said.

Gradually, the sales of iD Fresh Foods soared and it became a popular name in breakfast foods. Musthafa explained that what set his brand apart is that they didn’t use any chemicals in his pre-made batter.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet superstar who worked in over 100 films, went missing suddenly, is yet to be found, his wife is...

    PM Modi to inaugurate Varanasi's 2nd Vande Bharat Express, Tamil Sangamam during 2-day visit

    Bobby Deol says Shreyas Talpade’s heart stopped for 10 minutes, shares details about co-actor's heart attack

    Watch: Aaradhya Bachchan looks adorable as she changes her hairstyle for school annual day, netizens say 'she is cute'

    Delhi shivers as minimum temperature hits 7 degrees, AQI continues to be ‘very poor’

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

    Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

    In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

    5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

    In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE