Meet Anshu Sood, hired for record breaking salary by a foreign company, not from IIT, IIM, her package is....

Anshu Sood, an MBA graduate from Panjab University, created history in 2022 after she got the highest package of Rs 58.48 lakh per annum in campus placement drive.

Anshu Sood hails from Hoshiarpur in Punjab and is a student of the University Business School (UBS), Panjab University.

Anshu Sood, 25. was selected for a managerial post in Tolaram Group, which has its headquarter in Singapore. Tolaram Group deals in various businesses including food and infrastructure and Anshu Sood was selected to work as an area sales manager in Nigeria.

According to The Tribune, the package offered by Tolaram to Anshu Sood is 10.22% more than the highest package offered to a student of UBS during a placement drive.

Anshu Sood graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering (B.tech) degree from the University Institute of Engineering Technology. Anshu Sood also worked as a marketing intern with Airtel during her summer internship in MBA.

"I am happy to bag the highest package and most likely, I will be joining the company’s operations in May next year. I give the credit to my teachers and the placement cell of the UBS,” Anshu Sood said after her campus placement.

“After my previous stint with a company, I wanted to excel in the world of managerial operations. I was very impressed with the nature of the work,” she added.