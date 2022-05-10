Massive discount on Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini during Amazon, Flipkart sale, check details

File Photo

If you want to buy an iPhone and were waiting for a nice offer, then we have a piece of good news for you! Both Amazon and Flipkart have introduced amazing discounts on various smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs, among others. The e-commerce websites are offering a major discount on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

The sale is live now on the e-commerce platforms with no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts on various products.

Amazon discounts

The iPhone 12 64 GB model will be available on Amazon at Rs 54,900. The MRP of the phone is Rs 65,900. Amazon, in addition, is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 11,650. If everything fits, the iPhone 12 will be available for as low as Rs 43, 250.

In addition to this, Amazon has also partnered with several banks including ICICI, Kotak Bank, and RBL so that customers get instant discounts of up to 10% using their cards and EMI transactions.

Amazon is also offering its iPhone 12 128 GB, priced at Rs 70,900, with a discount of up to Rs 11,000. Meanwhile, the 256 GB model, which is priced at Rs 94,900 comes with a discount of Rs 26,901. iPhone 12 Mini is not available on Amazon.

Flipkart discounts

As for Flipkart, the e-commerce website is offering the iPhone 12 at Rs 56,999 after a discount of 13 percent on the MRP. An exchange discount of Rs 13,000 will also be available for the customers to bring the price of the phone down to Rs 43,999. Flipkart does not offer the 256 GB storage option.

iPhone 12 Mini, on the other hand, is offered at a 16 percent discount at Rs 49,999. The MRP of the same in Rs 59,900. An additional Rs 13,000 exchange discount will also be offered to the customers.