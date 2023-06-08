Meet man who built Rs 7300 crore company in 1 year, net worth is Rs 1200 crore at age 19

Kaivalya Vohra is the CTO of the company. (File)

Kaivalya Vohra's story is unique. At an age when people are normally undecided about their future, Kaivalya Vohra did the unthinkable. Vohra created a company at an age of 19 and made it worth Rs 7,300 crore.

Kaivalya Vohra's own net worth skyrocketed to Rs 1200 crore. Just one idea changed his life forever. The name of the company is Zepto.

He is a resident of Mumbai. He was born in 2001. He did his schooling from Mumbai. He went to America's Stanford University to study engineering. However, he came back to open his start. He opened his startup with his friend Aadit Palicha who built his first startup at the age of 17. The name of their first start up was GoPool.

They had discussed the idea of Zepto when they were in college. Whenever they used to order something, it would take 2 days to reach them through the online channels. They began Zepto in 2021. Within a few months, they have over 1000 employees and delivery agents.

Within a month of the launch, they raised 200 million dollars. Within a year, their valuation reached Rs 7300. Kaivalya's net worth is Rs 1200 crore. He is the country's youngest millionaire.

Zepto delivers goods within 10 months. The company has received funds from Y Combinator and Glade Brook Capital. They have received a valuation of 60 million dollars.

Their company is working in 10 big cities. They have over 1000 employees.

