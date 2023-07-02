Search icon
6 iconic brands Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Ratan Tata and other billionaires are bringing to India, details inside

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani has brought Balenciaga, a hugely popular international brand, through Reliance Retail in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 01:46 PM IST

Indian market has grown significantly in the last few years and several international brands have now entered the rapidly expanding Indian market. Major Indian businesses like Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, Tata, Aditya Birla Group and some other reputed companies are gearing up to bring popular luxury brands in India. Take a look at some international luxury brands which Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and other billionaires are bringing to India:

Balenciaga

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani has brought Balenciaga through Reliance Retail. Balenciaga is a hugely popular international brand and in India it will have online presence as well as physical stores.

Pret A Manger

UK-based coffee and sandwich shop Pret A Manger has reached an agreement with Reliance to open 10 stores in India.

TimeVallée

Swiss luxury watch and jewellery store TimeVallée has inked a deal with Ratan Tata’s Tata CLiQ Luxury to enter the Indian market.

Armani Cafe

Reliance Industries is all set to launch a Michelin-star restaurant Armani Café in its Bandra Kura Mall and Mukesh Ambani’s company will launch the restaurant in partnership with Emporio Armani, a well-known Italian luxury firm.

The Coffee Club

Australian brand Coffee Club is planning to launch its operations in India in partnership with CK Israni Group.

Galeries Lafayette

Galeries Lafayette, which is a Paris-based shopping hub, will start its operations in India in 2024, according to reports. Sources claimed that Galeries Lafayette is entering Indian market in partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

