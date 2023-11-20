Fresh twist in billionaire Gautam Singhania's divorce settlement as estranged wife Nawaz Modi demands...

Industrialist and billionaire Gautam Singhania's wife Nawaz Modi demands 75 percent of his total net worth as divorce settlement.

Industrialist Gautam Singhania's wife Nawaz Modi Singhania, 53, has reportedly demanded 75 per cent of his alleged Rs 11,673 crore net worth for herself and their two daughters. Gautam Singhania is believed to be considering the request and proposed establishing a family trust to manage and transfer the family assets, according to ET report.

In this arrangement, Gautam Singhania will be the sole managing trustee and family members will be allowed to inherit the assets after his demise. However, this idea was not accepted by Nawaz.

The ET report also indicated that both parties have engaged legal advisors to navigate the divorce settlement. Haigreve Khaitan, a senior partner at Khaitan & Co, is reportedly advising Gautam Singhania, while Mumbai-based law firm Rashmi Kant is believed to be representing Nawaz.

Gautam Singhania announced his separation from his wife after 32 years of marriage on the social media platform X. The announcement did not specify any reason behind the couple's separation and only mentioned that they wanted to seek different paths.



Read: Meet Emmett Shear, new CEO of OpenAI that’s worth over Rs 240000 crore, he used to work for…