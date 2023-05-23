Ex-Apple intern with Rs 67,000 crore wealth gifts BMW, Aston Martin to his employees

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

He is an angel investor. He donates generously. (File)

Marc Benioff, the CEO of American company Salesforce, has been giving extravagant things to his top employees, said a report. According to the company filing, he gifted an Aston Martin luxury car to his chief marketing office, Sarah Franklin.

Alex Dayon, the chairman of the company's advisory board, got an electric BMW as a gift. Parker Harris, the company's co-founder, also received a car worth $271,439 in 2017.

Former CEO Keith Block received a $211,703 car and $86,423 watch. In 2015, he received another watch for 40,564 dollars.

The company had said that he had received it to recognise his performance.

The CEO often gifts 10000 dollar watches to his senior employees after executive meetings.

The company, however, cut a 30 percent bonus to its employees last financial year.

Who is Marc Benioff?

Benioff co-founded the company in 1999. Before that, he used to work at Oracle for 13 years. His company pioneered in online softwares.

He is an angel investor. He donates generously.

He and his life have pledged to donate 350 million dollars to an American university's children's hospitals.

This is not his first venture. When he was just 17, he developed Atati video games and sold them off.

In 2018, he inaugurated a 1070 foot tall Salesforce Tower in America's San Francisco.

He is also the owner of the Time magazine. He bought it for 180 million dollars.

As a student, he did an internship as a programmer at Apple. He was the Rookie of the Year. He was the youngest person to make vice-president at Oracle.