Duo made Rs 800 crore empire by selling Biryani, managed to reach Bigg Boss…

Biryani By Kilo specialises in offering 4 variations of freshly dum cooked handi biryani - Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, Kolkata and Guntur.

Biryani has been the most ordered dish on fool delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy for the past couple of years. India has witnessed a sudden rise in Biryani selling platforms however a company has been dominating this space for almost decade. The brand we are talking about is Biryani By Kilo which is now worth over Rs 800 crore. Founded by industry veterans Kaushik Roy and Vishal Jindal in 2015, Biryani By Kilo claims a revenue of Rs 300 crore in FY23 and it expects to break even in the first quarter of FY24. It recently raised Rs 72 crore in its Series C round led by Alpha Wave Ventures.

Biryani By Kilo specialises in offering 4 variations of freshly dum cooked handi biryani - Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, Kolkata and Guntur. Along with India’s most ordered dish Biryani, the company also sells kebabs, korma, desserts and breads to millions of customers. The company currently operates in more than 100 outlets across over 45 cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dehradun, Kolkata and the state of Goa among others. Biryani By Kilo also has an omnichannel strategy by having its own website, dine-in restaurants, and dedicated customer care centre.

In the initial months, the brand only managed to sell Biryani worth Rs 5-6 lakh but as per a TimesNowHindi, the company now gets Rs 22-25 crore every month by selling Biryani. Over the years, the brand’s popularity has gone through the roof and if reports are to be believed, the famous Biryani has even been served on the set of popular TV show Bigg Boss.