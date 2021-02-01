Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces new Atmanirbhar Health Yojana with outlay of Rs 64,180 crore

Headlines

Punjab doctors find nuts, wires, earphones, safety pin inside man's stomach, details inside

7 best sites to buy Facebook likes instantly, real and cheap

The Vaccine War box office collection day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's film sees low opening, earns Rs 1.30 crore

Ganapath teaser: Tiger Shroff plays flying-kicking messiah in dystopian sci-fi film set in 2070, VFX impresses fans

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence’s film opens well, earns Rs 7.5 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Dystopian delight': Ganapath teaser sets the internet on fire, backed by Pooja Entertainment

Punjab doctors find nuts, wires, earphones, safety pin inside man's stomach, details inside

7 best sites to buy Facebook likes instantly, real and cheap

7 Zodiac sings who are perfect husband material

8 most expensive trains in the world

10 Dog breeds that can kill human

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

GOOD NEWS! New Zealand's Ace Fast Bowler Clears Hurdles To Make ODI World Cup Squad, Check Details

India-Canada Row: Did US Secy Antony Blinken Raise Canadian Allegations With S Jaishankar? Know Here

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises His 'Bhai Jaan' Salman Khan in the teaser

The Vaccine War box office collection day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's film sees low opening, earns Rs 1.30 crore

Ganapath teaser: Tiger Shroff plays flying-kicking messiah in dystopian sci-fi film set in 2070, VFX impresses fans

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence’s film opens well, earns Rs 7.5 crore

HomeBusiness

Business

Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces new Atmanirbhar Health Yojana with outlay of Rs 64,180 crore

While presenting the Budget 2021, Finance Minister Sitharaman said that the Indian economy is in contraction due to coronavirus pandemic.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2021, 11:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched Aatma Nirbhar Health Yojana with an outlay of 64,180 crore. Sitharaman made the announcement while presenting Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha. "The government will set up 15 health emergenct centres. It will strengthen National Center for Disease Control," she said.

Earlier, Sitharaman laid down six pillars of Budget 2021 - Health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infra, Inclusive development, Human capital, Innovation and Research & Development (R&D) and Minimum government and maximum governance.

While presenting the Budget 2021, Sitharaman said that the Indian economy is in contraction due to coronavirus pandemic. "The government fully prepared. The Indian economy in contraction due to global economy, which was slowing down, was pushed into uncertainty due to COVID-19. The risk of not having a lockdown was far more, far too high," she said.

Sitharaman quoted Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and said, "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark."

The Finance Minister said that Budget 2021 has been prepared "keeping in mind circumstances like never before". "PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana and many other schemes were like five mini budgets. Rs 27.1 lakh crore - total amount spent by govt and RBI on covid relief measures," she noted.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IED blast : 1 CRPF personnel dead, 1 injured in Jharkhand's Singhbhum

SMM OWL SMM Panel: A game changer in social media marketing

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 dates announced: Bank offers revealed, Apple iPhone 14 price to be…

ED summons TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on October 3, MP claims day coincides with party rally

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan pen heartfelt note on Uyir, Ulag's first birthday, reveal twin faces, photos go viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE