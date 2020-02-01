Budget 2020: Sitharaman allocates Rs 2,500 crore for tourism sector, Ministry of Culture gets Rs 3,150 crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed to allocate Rs 2,500 crore for the tourism sector in order to make India an attractive destination for both international and domestic tourists.

Presenting the Union Budget 2020, Sitharaman also proposed to allocate Rs 3,150 crore for Ministry of Culture while presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament.

In order to have well-trained resources in the disciplines of museology and archaeology, the Finance Minister proposed to establish first Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation with the status of a deemed university to operate under the Ministry of Culture.

“Acquisition of knowledge in disciplines such as museology and archaeology are essential for collecting and analysing scientific evidence of such findings and for dissemination through high-quality museums,” the Finance Minister said.

Highlighting improved tourism revenues due to better rank, Sitharaman said, “India had moved up from rank 65 in 2014 to 34 in 2019 in the Travel & Tourism Competitive Index (World Economic Forum).”

Due to this, she added, “Foreign Exchange earnings grew 7.4% to Rs 1.88 lakh crores for the period January 2019 from Rs 1.75 lakh crores.”

In a major bid to revitalise tourism, Sitharaman proposed 8 new museums, which includes building infrastructure around 5 Iconic Sites, besides proposing renovation of 5 major museums across the length and breadth of India.

Five Archeological sites to be set-up/developed as Iconic Sites with on-site Museums at Rakhigarhi in Haryana, Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh, Shivsagar in Assam, Dholavira in Gujarat, Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu.

She also proposed to set up a maritime museum to highlight Harappan Age at Lothal, Ahmedabad, by Ministry of Shipping.

She also announced Numismatics and Trade Museum in Kolkata, to be located in the historic Old Mint Building

Besides, a Tribal Museum will be set up in Ranchi for which the Centre will provide support.

The Budget also proposed renovation and re-curation of 4 more museums across India.

Recognising the role of States in the proposed scheme for growth and employment generation, Sitharaman said, “Growth of tourism directly relates to growth and employment. States have a critical role to play. I expect State Governments expected to develop a roadmap for certain identified destinations and formulate financial plans during 2021 against which specified grants will be made available to the States in 2020-21”.

Sitharaman also announced 100 more airports by 2024 to support the UDAAN scheme, which will further strengthen the tourism sector.