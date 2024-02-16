Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mukesh Ambani gets a sigh as Delhi High Court rejects…

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a massive net worth of Rs 943011 crore. Leading the most valuable company in India, Mukesh Ambani and his family are known for their extravagant lifestyle and grand parties. Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani will soon be married to Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant in a massive event. As per a report by News18, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities will take place at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar from 1-3 March, 2024. Ahead of the festivities, Delhi High Court has rejected a plea seeking action against Mukesh Ambani’s mega zoo and a trust owned by his conglomerate. The plea filed by an advocate named Rahul Narula said that wedding-related events scheduled at this place will harm the animals in the area.

Through the plea, Narula wanted the High Court to direct Animal Welfare Board of India to file a complaint against Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust and Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. Delhi High Court has now rejected concerns related to the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son. A Bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Girish Kathpalia observed that the petition cannot be entertained since it is merely based on apprehensions. The Court considered the case and found no grounds to pass any directions.

Over the past few weeks, rumours linked to Anant Ambani and Radhika Mechant’s wedding are doing rounds on social media platforms. While few are talking about Manish Malhotra designing the venue of the events, a few are excited about rumoured performances from Diljit Dosanjh and Rihanna. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a lavish ceremony on January 19, 2023. The event was marked by traditional Gujarati rituals like Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi.