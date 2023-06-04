Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan film sees 30% jump, mints Rs 7.20 crore

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke continues to surprise audiences with its impressive box office collection. After collecting Rs 5.49 crore on its opening day, the film added another Rs 7.20 crore on Saturday, taking the two-day collection to Rs 12.69 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official numbers on his social media handles and wrote, "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke brings relief for exhibitors, #HouseFull boards are back again. Witnesses healthy growth on Day 2. Eyes ₹ 22 cr+ weekend, an EXCELLENT number for this *mid-range* film. Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 12.69 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice"

He further added that Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer collected Rs 4.55 crore on its second day from the three national chains with PVR contributing the maximum share of Rs 2.11 crore. "The *national chains* on Day 1 and 2 #PVR: 1.54 cr / 2.11 cr #INOX: 1.11 cr / 1.50 cr #Cinepolis: 70 lacs / 94 lacs Total: ₹ 3.35 cr / ₹ 4.55 cr", he continued.

"#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke also debunks the talk that *mid-range* movies should skip the theatrical window, instead opt for a direct-to-digital route. Earlier, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway, #TheKeralaStory, and now, #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke have witnessed energetic footfalls at *cinemas*, making the exhibition sector heave a sigh of relief", Taran Adarsh concluded stating how the small movies deserve a chance at the big screens and should not be directly released on a streaming platform.

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke brings relief for exhibitors, #HouseFull boards are back again… Witnesses healthy growth on Day 2… Eyes ₹ 22 cr+ weekend, an EXCELLENT number for this *mid-range* film… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 12.69 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice



The *national… pic.twitter.com/NrDBAnJ7xi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2023

Directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also features Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, Akash Khurana, Kanupriya Pandit, and Sharib Hashmi in key supporting roles.



READ | Rakhi Sawant attempts to lift Sara Ali Khan as they twin in red and groove to Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega, video goes viral