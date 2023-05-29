Rakhi Sawant attempts to lift Sara Ali Khan as they twin in red and groove to Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega, video goes viral

Sara Ali Khan-Rakhi Sawant/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in which she is paired up with Vicky Kaushal for the first time. The actress has now shared a hilarious video with Rakhi Sawant in which both of them are seen grooving to the film's track Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega.

Shot inside a washroom during the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, May 27, both the actresses are twinning in red in the clip. Sara and Rakhi engage in funny banter before they start dancing to the catch number and as the video ends, the Main Hoon Na actress is seen attempting to lift the Kedarnath actress and as the latter is seen almost falling down, the clip finishes.

The video has been shared by Sara on her Instagram with the caption, "Red Hot Chilly, Jab Somya Rakhi ji se Mili". Somya is Sara'a character name in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, while Vicky plays Kapil. The hilarious video has left the netizens in splits with their reactions such as, "a collab never expected" and "This crossover was much needed".

Talking about the catchy track, it is composed by Sachin-Jigar, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Himesh Reshammiya. It is the third song to have been released from the album after the two romantic tracks Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, sung by Arijit Singh, and Tere Vaaste, crooned by Varun Jain, Shadaab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi.

Directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke arrives in theatres on June 2. Apart from Vicky and Sara, Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi feature in key supporting roles.



