Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan promote Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with 170-member family, specially-abled fan in Rajasthan

Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. After launching the trailer last week in Mumbai where they arrived in an auto-rickshaw and danced to dhol beats, the two stars headed off to Rajasthan for their next leg of promotions.

On Monday, Vicky and Sara met a joint family with 170 members in a village in Ramsar and shared the pictures and video on their Instagram. While Vicky wrote, "Gossip session- Sahparivaar! A joint Family with 170 members. Jitna bada parivaar utna hi bada dil. Dil se Ram Ram hai aap sabko (The more huge the family, the more big the heart. Greetings from our heart)", Sara captioned her reel, "Sahparivaar Pyaar Ab ho jao hamari film ke liye Taiyaar (Love with the whole family, now get ready to watch our film)."

As Vicky often shares clips of him dancing to Punjabi songs on his Instagram, he found a specially-abled child in Jaipur with whom he and Sara grooved on Punjabi beats. Sharing the clip, the actor wrote, "Made a new friend in Jaipur who loves Punjabi music just as much as I do, we had to jam together! God bless you Vardhan". Vardhan replied to him and wrote, "Dear Vicky, it's Vardhan here! I wanted to express my heartfelt gratitude for sharing that incredible dance with me today. You made my day truly extraordinary, and the memories we created will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you immensely!".

Vicky and Sara were in Rajasthan to launch the second song from their film titled Tere Vaaste, crooned by Varun Jain, Sachin- Jigar, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi, at the famous Raj Mandir Theatre in Jaipur. The first track titled Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, sung by Arijit Singh, has already become a hit. The soundtrack is composed by Sachin-Jigar and Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.

Directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke arrives in theatres on June 2. Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, and Sharib Hashmi feature in key supporting roles.



READ | Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch