Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi trolled for their dance performance in viral video: 'When did Bollywood become so cringe'

Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi at IIFA Awards 2023/Reddit

Varun Dhawan set the stage ablaze at the recent IIFA Awards 2023 with his electrifying dance moves and boundless energy as he performed on multiple chart-topping songs. Apart from the Bhediya actor, Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kriti Sanon too gave scintillating performances.

In his performance, Varun danced to Say Garmi Garmi, a mashup of the popular Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song Say Shava Shava with his own track Garmi from Street Dancer 3D. As the original song video from the 2020 Remo D'Souza directorial featured him and Nora together, the Badlapur actor was joined by the sizzling actress on the IIFA stage too for a brief moment.

And now, the netizens are brutally trolling Varun and Nora after a clip of their performance went viral on social media. In the video, shared on the Reddit group BollyBlindsNGossip, Varun is seen moving towards Nora while she moves backward as both of them lie on the floor and groove to the hook step on Say Garmi Garmi.

Reacting to their performance, one netizen wrote, "When did Bollywood become so cringe, genuinely asking", while another Reddit user commented, "Who the hell thought this was a good idea? Who approved it? How did it pass all those stages of quality control and manage to reach the stage and now, our eyes? I need to speak to the manager. A manager. ANYONE!!!". "Both of them are great dancers….and they went with this?", read another comment, while another user added, "Thank god we have other modes of entertainment."

Meanwhile, talking about the IIFA Awards 2023, the ceremony was held in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, May 27. Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt won Best Actor and Best Actress trophies for their brilliant acts in Vikram Vedha and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively, while Drishyam 2 bagged the Best Film award. R Madhavan won Best Director for his directorial debut Rocktry: The Nambi Effect.



