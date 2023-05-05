'Yeh bhi aa gaya...': Ayushmann Khurrana explains how Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh's debuts left him with 'no option'

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for carving his own genre in Bollywood. An actor who made his debut by playing a sperm donor in the 2012 film Vicky Donar, has to make some 'different' choice, and his selection of films have earned him the title of 'dark horse.' However, the actor recently confessed that he had no option other than to make these unconventional choices.

Ranbir made his Bollywood debut in 2007 with Saawariyaa. The film tanked but Kapoor was it gave him the perfect launch. On the other side, Ranveer started his journey in Bollywood with a hit film Bad Baaja Baara (2021).

While speaking at FICCI Frames 2023, Khurrana added that when Ranbir made his debut, he was like, ‘Yeah to aa gaya, ab mein kya karunga (He's here. What will I do)?’ He said, "Then Ranveer Singh came into the industry in 2010/11 and again it made me think…’Yeh bhi aa gaya ab mein kya karunga? (He's also here, what can I do?).’ I had no option but to take the unconventional path and fortunately, it worked for me." Before becoming an actor, Ayushmann was an anchor on television, and that's Shoojit Sircar saw something in him and cast him for Vicky Donor without auditioning.

Khurrana added that in his films, he's not obsessed with his own character, but with the whole story. "I may not be the main driver of the story, but the characters around me are also very strong, whether it is Jaideep Ahlawat in An Action Hero, Rajkummar Rao in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho or Bhumi Pednekar in Dum Laga Ke Haisha."

On the work front, Aysshmann Khurran was last seen in Doctor G and An Action Hero. His other surprising blockbusters include Andhadhun, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai Ho, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Article 15. Ayushmann's upcoming movie lined up for release is Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Pamday.