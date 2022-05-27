Yami Gautam opens up on working against her wish, says she followed Bollywood actresses

Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam been in a number of notable films, including Kabil, Vicky Donor, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Badlapur, and others. The actress is massively loved by fans . In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Yami talked about carving out a name for herself and how she was approached by great people to work with. For a brief period in her career, she admitted to following trends like other actors. This occurred shortly after her first commercially successful film.

She said, “After that, I did a few films and I clearly remember that I was not happy because when you have to work against your wish, only because you have to work. It was because I’d been told that ‘you will be out of sight, out of mind’, then I didn’t have any choice…6-7 years back, it was not easy for me.”

She also added, “People told me that I should do more such films that have songs. I was in a dilemma that it might work for somebody, may not work for me. But still wanted to try because it came from somebody who was experienced and wanted well for me. I have been told to work with only certain names. I did and it did not work for me. One of them had a very good role also, I am talking about Kaabil…but people said you had very less role. I have been told that unless so so have invited to you a party, you have not ‘arrived.”

Talking about working with new directors she said. I had to keep my vision and perspective open. I understood that I have to work on my performance and skills as an actor. Uri happened and it was different and then came Bala, it changed everything for me. One has to bring the confidence and change in themselves first to see the change and that’s important,” said Yami.