Yami Gautam's 'oops moment' caught on camera, video goes viral - WATCH

Yami Gautam recently made headlines with her amazing performance in the recently released film 'A Thursday'. She wowed the audience with her brilliant act of a playschool teacher who takes 16 children hostage. Rattling the police and the leaders, her demands send shockwaves through the country.

The actress is in news again, though this time for the wrong reasons. Yami came into the limelight due to her outfit, in which she looked quite uncomfortable when she was spotted recently by the shutterbugs in Mumbai. The video, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, has gone viral on Instagram.

In the video, Yami is seen wearing a ruffled dress with a deep plunging neckline. Though the actress looked sizzling in her outfit, she was also seen covering her neck multiple times in the video. She was even trolled for her sartorial choice by the netizens. An Instagram user wrote, "Her outfit is hideous", while another commented, "What kind of dress is she wearing". A comment in Hindi also read as "Abe aise kapde pehente hi kyun ho ki haath se unhe dhakna pade".

Recently, while speaking to DNA, Yami shared if her life has changed after marriage, and said, "It's still the same (smiles)...Nothing changes in your life except you have your husband, or your wife, or your partner, with whom you share a home. For me, the biggest change is when I come home, there is someone, with whom I can spend the rest of the day happily." Yami married the filmmaker Aditya Dhar in June 2021, who directed her in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami will be seen next in the social comedy 'Dasvi' with Abhishek Bachchan, satirical comedy-drama 'OMG 2' in which she will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar, and the investigative drama 'Lost' which also features veteran actor Pankaj Kapur.