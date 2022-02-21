DNA Exclusive: 'A Thursday' star Yami Gautam opens up on life after marriage, says 'there are no couple goals'

Who says that married life is a challenge? When you are with the person you love, nothing feels difficult. Even the hardships of life leave with less to no impact. But for that, you had to stick to your beloved. You have to believe in your love, just like Yami Gautam does.

The actress is on a roll, as her recent release 'A Thursday' is bestowing her the maximum praises across every corner. People are loving the taut thriller and Yami Gautam Dhar's performance is been hailed as her career-best act. While speaking to DNA, Yami shared how different is life after marriage, and she said, "It's still the same (smiles)...Nothing changes in your life except you have your husband, or your wife, or your partner, with whom you share a home. For me, the biggest change is when I come home, there is someone, with whom I can spend the rest of the day happily."

The actress is delighted to have a bigger family now, "Although I was born in Himachal (Pradesh), I hail from Chandigarh. I was brought up and did my schooling from there. My parents, sister Surilie everyone is there. They used to come to (meet me at) Mumbai occasionally, but you want to come home to be with your family. So now, I have a bigger family (exclaimed smilingly). It feels great and it all changes for the best. The actress further asserted, "You should not think too much and make unnecessarily rules or any such things in your head. There are now power-couple goals... you are the best judge and you make the best life for yourself, for your people and family."

In the midst of filming her recent-released, Yami got married to her 'URI: The Surgical Strike' director Aditya Dhar on 4 June 2021. The actress has also expressed that she wanted to complete the film before her marriage, as she didn't want to shoot such a hard-hitting movie right after her marriage.

'A Thursday' is currently streaming online.