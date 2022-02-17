DNA Exclusive: Yami Gautam reveals why she didn't want to shoot 'A Thursday' after her marriage

Yami Gautam has surprised everyone with her latest thriller 'A Thursday.' In Behzad Khambata's directorial, Yami plays the role of playschool teacher Naina Jaiswal, who kidnaps 16 children of his school and initiates a series of unexpected events. While speaking to DNA exclusively, the actress and the director shared their views about the film and many other things.

READ: The review of 'A Thursday'

Yami revealed that she was offered the film in lockdown, and she quickly read the script in one go, as she was hooked to know what will happen next. The 'Vicky Donor' actress even revealed that any actor would hop on to the script, and she could have lost the film if someone else was approached before her. "I'm sure ki agar yeh script mere pass phele nahi aati, toh yeh mere tak nahi pochti."

Director Behzad Khambata who had earlier directed Sunny Deol, Karan Kapadia in 'Blank' shared that he wanted to explore different genres, but he ends up writing an actioner. However, he aspires to write a romantic drama sometime. 'A Thursday' is considered to be a spiritual successor of 2008's cult 'A Wednesday,' but the director quashed the speculation, "The two films ideally have to do nothing with each other. 'A Wednesday' was loved by all, it's one of my favourite (films) too. But I think that apart from the title, there is no connection in the films. I think that this country has a big heart, so they are going to love 'A Thursday' as well."

Watch the trailer of 'A Thursday'

In the film, Naina is the kids favourite teacher, and later on, she abducts them with her sinister plan. Yami loves kids, but she revealed her method of keeping the intensity intact on the sets. "The kids were adorable and notorious at the same time.... and there were 16 of them (laughs). I almost knew everything about them, from their washroom breaks to that one is sleepy, this one is hungry, it was nonstop fun. It was very important for me to decide that as much I love kids, as an actor, I have to maintain a slight wall so that they (kids) shouldn't get too familiar, and the intensity of the film should get affected."

Before 'A Thursday' Yami has tapped in the action-drama genre with 'Sarkar 3' and 'URI- The Surgical Strike.' The actress is thankful to Ram Gopal Varma for giving her the chance to explore the genre. "Before I signed 'Sarkar 3,' there was no such reference for me, but Ramu sir said, 'I feel that there's more intriguing (factor in you), the mystery behind that pretty face. It's always interesting when you make a person do something unexpected. I want to take the challenge and do something different (with you).' Even though it didn't work at the box office, I have no regrets, doing that film at all, because at least there was somebody who thought of me in that space."

In the midst of the filming, Yami got married to 'URI' director Aditya Dhar, and she shared that as the shoot was affected due to the second wave, she wished to complete the shoot before marriage. "When I was getting married, the first thought I had in mind is, 'I will have to shoot 'A Thursday after my marriage.' At that time, I wished we could have wrapped before the pandemic... as this is not the first thing you want to do after marriage (laughs). You wanted to something... happy... but that's okay, jo bhi hota hai aache ke liye hota hai."

'A Thursday' is currently streaming online.