Watch: Janhvi Kapoor dances gracefully on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Umrao Jaan' song

Janhvi Kapoor is a trained dancer and an incredible one. The actor who is the daughter of Sridevi has followed the footsteps of her mother when it comes to dancing. Although not much in her debut film Dhadak, Janhvi has shown her dancing skills at award shows and also on her Instagram page. From belly dancing to Kathak, the young actor has done it all and aced it with perfection.

A couple of days back, Janhvi took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback video from her Kathak dance rehearsals. She is seen dancing on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song 'Salaam' from the film Umrao Jaan released in 2006. Janhvi moves gracefully and her expressions make for a perfect routine of the song. She looks beautiful in a pink printed Anarkali suit with her hair tied in a high ponytail.

Janhvi captioned the video stating, "#missing the classroom. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom no?"

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Netflix original film Ghost Stories in which she starred in Zoya Akhtar's directorial. Her upcoming film is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which she plays the titular role of the first female and Indian woman airforce pilot in combat. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and co-produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. Gunjan Saxena also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. It was slated to release on April 24, 2020.