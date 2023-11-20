Headlines

Meet man who worked with Virat Kohli for over 10 years, managed brand value, got him Rs 100 crore deal

Watch: Deepika Padukone shares Jawan moment with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at World Cup final, fans call it 'wholesome'

Virat Kohli ends long-term partnership with manager Bunty Sajdeh

Studies on Neuroprotective Potential of IGF-1 DES Peptide

Fresh twist in billionaire Gautam Singhania's divorce settlement as estranged wife Nawaz Modi demands...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who worked with Virat Kohli for over 10 years, managed brand value, got him Rs 100 crore deal

Watch: Deepika Padukone shares Jawan moment with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at World Cup final, fans call it 'wholesome'

Virat Kohli ends long-term partnership with manager Bunty Sajdeh

Distribution of World Cup 2023 prize money among all 10 teams

9 purple foods to add to your diet

IND vs AUS: Luxury car collection of top cricket players

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Watch: Deepika Padukone shares Jawan moment with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at World Cup final, fans call it 'wholesome'

Nargis Fakhri breaks silence on dating rumours with Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor: ‘People started to…’

Meet World Cup final's mystery girl, who became camera's favourite, did reality TV shows, is National Film Award winner

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Deepika Padukone shares Jawan moment with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at World Cup final, fans call it 'wholesome'

Deepika Padukone has a Jawan moment with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 08:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While all the eyes were on Team India on Sunday during the World Cup finals, reel and real life blurred for the netizens after Deepika Padukone's visuals of having a Jawan moment with Shah Rukh Khan's son in the stadium went viral on social media. 

On Monday, a user shared a video of Deepika Padukone sharing an adorable moment with AbRam at Narendra Modi Stadium during the World Cup 2023 final. The actress was seen greeting SRK's son with excitement, hugging her, and planting a kiss on both his cheeks. The fan edit of the video has the tune of Jawan’s song “Aararaari Raaro” and is combined with the visuals of Deepika kissing her on-screen son from the Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster.

Deepika Padukone attended the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final with her husband Ranveer Singh to cheer for Team India. The couple were seen wearing Team India's jersey. Shah Rukh Khan also attended the World Cup 2023 final with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and sons Aryan, and AbRam Khan. They were seen hooting and clapping, expressing their unwavering support for Team India. 

Netizens are in love with Deepika Padukone's sweet interaction with AbRam. One of the comments read, "Found this video so wholesome." Another wrote, "They both are so cute." Another fan commented, "You made me cry." Another comment read, "AbRam is definitely Deepika Padukone's favorite baby. She loves him so much." Another wrote, "This is so wholesome. She wants to eat him." 

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have done two films together this year, Pathaan and Jawan, and both of them turned out to be blockbusters. The films created and destroyed several box office records and received thunderous responses from the audience. Now, while Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the film Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. Dunki is set to release in theatres on December 22, on the other hand, Fighter is scheduled to release on January 25, 2024. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Colombia set to sterilise Pablo Escobar's 'cocaine hippos': Here's why

Tiger 3 box office collection day 7: Salman Khan's actioner bounces back, earns Rs 17 crore

SC to hear today pleas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala govts on 'delay' by Governors in giving assent to bills

Himachal Pradesh: Russian couple found dead, naked, with injury marks in Manikaran

Nidhhi Agerwal is all set to star in her new OTT thriller flick "AKIDO"

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE