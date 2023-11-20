Watch: Deepika Padukone shares Jawan moment with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at World Cup final, fans call it 'wholesome'

Deepika Padukone has a Jawan moment with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final.

While all the eyes were on Team India on Sunday during the World Cup finals, reel and real life blurred for the netizens after Deepika Padukone's visuals of having a Jawan moment with Shah Rukh Khan's son in the stadium went viral on social media.

On Monday, a user shared a video of Deepika Padukone sharing an adorable moment with AbRam at Narendra Modi Stadium during the World Cup 2023 final. The actress was seen greeting SRK's son with excitement, hugging her, and planting a kiss on both his cheeks. The fan edit of the video has the tune of Jawan’s song “Aararaari Raaro” and is combined with the visuals of Deepika kissing her on-screen son from the Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster.

aaraarari raaro moment between deepika and abram pic.twitter.com/2knE6Eegr1 — M(@moodydamsel November 20, 2023

Deepika Padukone attended the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final with her husband Ranveer Singh to cheer for Team India. The couple were seen wearing Team India's jersey. Shah Rukh Khan also attended the World Cup 2023 final with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and sons Aryan, and AbRam Khan. They were seen hooting and clapping, expressing their unwavering support for Team India.

Netizens are in love with Deepika Padukone's sweet interaction with AbRam. One of the comments read, "Found this video so wholesome." Another wrote, "They both are so cute." Another fan commented, "You made me cry." Another comment read, "AbRam is definitely Deepika Padukone's favorite baby. She loves him so much." Another wrote, "This is so wholesome. She wants to eat him."

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have done two films together this year, Pathaan and Jawan, and both of them turned out to be blockbusters. The films created and destroyed several box office records and received thunderous responses from the audience. Now, while Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the film Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. Dunki is set to release in theatres on December 22, on the other hand, Fighter is scheduled to release on January 25, 2024.