Virat Kohli cannot stop drooling over Anushka Sharma's latest photo

Anushka Sharma has been sharing images from her throwback photoshoot, and one such image, where the actress dons a bikini, has caught hubby Virat Kohli's attention. The Indian skipper could not stop drooling over Anushka's image.

Virat shared two lovestruck and one heart emoji on wifey Anushka Sharma's photoshoot image. Anushka donned a printed black bikini on a sleeveless yellow crochet shrug, and won hearts while doing the same. While Virat was left drooling over the picture, Alia Bhatt too left a comment which read, "Such a beaut."

Here's the image and Virat's comment:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently quarantining in their Mumbai homes. The couple got married in December 2017, and have been setting goals ever since.

While Anushka is yet to sign her next film, the actress has been busy with her production work. She had recently bankrolled the movie 'Bulbbul', and the web show 'Paatal Lok', both of which released under the lockdown scenario. Virat was also one of the first people to show his support for both the works.