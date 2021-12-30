VIRAL! Watch Sara Ali Khan's adventurous avatar in 2021 throwback video

With 2021 nearing its end, celebrities are sharing the best moments from their year in a recap video. After Malaika Arora dropped a stunning recap video, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on Thursday, December 30 to share her 2021 throwback video.

Sara shared her adventurous avatar in the video in which the actress can be seen swimming in pool and river, walking on beaches, running in a valley, trekking on a mountain, cycling on a hill and involved in other thrilling activities. She captioned the video as "Moments of 2021 that made me feel most alive" and used Farhan Akhtar's poem 'Toh Zinda Ho Tum' from 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' as the background music.

Watch the viral video here



The actress is currently receiving immense love and appreciation for her performance in her latest OTT release 'Atrangi Re'. In the Aanand L. Rai directorial, she portrays Rinku Sooryavanshi, a free-spirited Bihari girl who gets forcefully married to Vishu (Dhanush) but she actually loves Sajjad Ali Khan (Akshay Kumar). It is a twisted love triangle with multiple twists in the plot.

She made Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Raveena Tandon, Ananya Panday, and other stars groove to the famous track 'Chaka Chak' from the film. Composed by A. R. Rahman, written by Irshad Kamil, and crooned by Shreya Ghoshal, the song has been loved by the audience and Sara's dancing skills have been hugely admired. The track became a viral sensation on Instagram with thousands of netizens making 'Chaka Chak' reels.