VIRAL! Disha Patani drops sizzling videos from Salman Khan's 'Da-Bangg' tour in Dubai - Watch

Disha Patani set the stage on fire in Dubai when she performed her hit songs during Salman Khan's 'Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded'. The actress burned the internet when she dropped sizzling videos of her performance on her social media on Sunday, February 27.

Taking to her Instagram account, Disha shared two videos from her performance. In the first video, she was seen grooving to her own item song 'Do You Love Me'. The song was featured in 'Baaghi 3', which starred her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in the lead role opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The sizzling dance number has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi from the original number composed by British DJ TroiBoy and crooned by Nikhita Gandhi.

In the second video, she enthralled the audience with her moves on 'Slow Motion'. The song originally featured Disha and Salman grooving to Vishal-Shekhar's upbeat track in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial 'Bharat'. Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal have sung the track, written by Irshad Kamil. The actress looked scintillating hot in the black dress during her live performance.

Netizens were left amazed seeing the two videos and dropped fiery and red hearts emojis in the comments section. One netizen wrote, "Most energetic performer", another commented, "People praise beauty, I praise your personality".

Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma, Saiee Manjrekar, Guru Randhawa, Kamaal Khan, and Maniesh Paul were the other celebrities who entertained the audience at Salman Khan's show in Dubai on February 25.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in action-franchise 'Yodha', headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, and in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns', the spiritual sequel to 2014 film 'Ek Villain', which also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.