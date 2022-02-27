Salman Khan fails to perform ‘Jumme Ki Raat' hook step with Pooja Hegde – WATCH

Salman Khan is now in Dubai for the ‘Da-Bangg’ The Tour – Reloaded, alongside Pooja Hegde, Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, and others. Several videos and photos from the event have been shared online, and admirers have been sharing them on social media. However, a video of Salman and Pooja Hegde doing the 'Jumme Ki Raat' hook step has gotten a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons.

Salman tries his best to execute his popular hook step from the original song with Jacqueline Fernandez in the video. Pooja's short dress, however, made it difficult. Salman, on the other hand, was severely mocked by netizens who labelled the video as cringe-worthy. In their upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, which is planned to release on Eid 2023, Salman and Pooja will share the screen together.

In another video, Salman can be seen in one of the videos attempting to get his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat to dance to his songs 'Allah Duhai' and 'Hud Hud Dabang'. However, the children appear to be nervous about performing in front of an audience.

While having a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Khan acknowledged the chemistry he shared with Pooja during the performance and happily shared that they will be sharing the big screen soon. "She was really good at the stage. I think this was her first time...her first performance, and she was really good...and we're going to do 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,' Khan asserted.