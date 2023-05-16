Vicky Kaushal reveals his reaction to Katrina Kaif wanting to buy bar worth his signing amount: 'Main hi tray leke...'

Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif wanted to buy bar worth his signing amount

Vicky Kaushal was recently seen at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in Mumbai. During the media interaction, the actor was asked if he is a miser like his character in the film, and in response to the question, the actor shared an incident when his wife, actress Katrina Kaif told him to buy a bar worth a whopping amount.

On Monday, the trailer launch event of the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was attended by Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, and director Laxman Utekar. When asked if he is a miser at home, Vicky Kaushal replied, “We have a lot of conversations about furniture at home like Madam (Katrina Kaif) wanted a bar in the hall. So she sent me some pictures of the bar she wanted and looking at the price of the bar, I said, I’ll stand holding a tray but this bar won’t come home, it’s very expensive. It was worth my signing amount.”

In the same event, Vicky Kaushal was also asked if he would divorce Katrina Kaif for someone better and he replied, “Sir, yeh sun lo shaam ko ghar bhi jana hai (Sir, I have to go home in the evening)." He then continued, “Aise teethe meedhe sawal puch rahe ho, abhi bachcha hu, bada toh ho lene do. Kaise jawab du iska main. Itna khatarnak sawal pucha hai. Sir janomo janomo tak How are you asking such twisted questions? How will I answer this? Such a deadly question you’ve asked. Sir this marriage is for eternity).”

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal. The movie’s trailer shows a couple who fell madly in love with each other filing a divorce. The romantic-comedy drama is slated to release on June 2.

Meanwhile, apart from this, Vicky Kaushal also has Sam Bahadur which is a movie based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, Chief of army staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on December 1 in theatres.

