Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan are opting for divorce 'saparivar' in zany family comedy

The movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will release in cinemas on June 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan are opting for divorce 'saparivar' in zany family comedy
Credit: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

The makers of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming rom-com released the trailer of the film titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on Monday (May 15).

Vicky and Sara, who once were in love with each other, are opting for divorce in the trailer which looks entertaining. Sara Khan looks cute in desi touch while Vicky Kaushal looks convincing in his character.

Watch trailer:

Netizens reacted to the trailer, one of them wrote, "Loved it so much. Vicky and Sara never disappointing me. The comedy and romance also the family drama I am here for it. Can't wait to watch it on the big screen!! Laxman sir direction I have faith in."The second one said, "Such a colourful trailer...im getting excited for the movie." The third one said, "Surprisingly sara acted really well." The fourth one said, "Hashtag Safarnama 3 minutes ago Sara is getting really better in her Acting Skills. Vicky & Sara deserves a Thumbs up."

 

The movie will release in cinemas on June 2. Apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara will also be seen in Metro...In Dino, Ae Watan Mere Watan. On the other side, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Gumraah, Soorarai Pottru: Upcoming Hindi remakes of South hits releasing after Bholaa
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh attend Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit's prayer meet
In pics: The Kerala Story star Sonia Balani's journey from television to Bollywood
PCOS cure: These 5 workouts can help women with irregular periods
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply over 300 posts at upsc.gov.in, check eligibility criteria
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.