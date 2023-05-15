Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan are opting for divorce 'saparivar' in zany family comedy

Credit: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

The makers of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming rom-com released the trailer of the film titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on Monday (May 15).

Vicky and Sara, who once were in love with each other, are opting for divorce in the trailer which looks entertaining. Sara Khan looks cute in desi touch while Vicky Kaushal looks convincing in his character.

Watch trailer:

Netizens reacted to the trailer, one of them wrote, "Loved it so much. Vicky and Sara never disappointing me. The comedy and romance also the family drama I am here for it. Can't wait to watch it on the big screen!! Laxman sir direction I have faith in."The second one said, "Such a colourful trailer...im getting excited for the movie." The third one said, "Surprisingly sara acted really well." The fourth one said, "Hashtag Safarnama 3 minutes ago Sara is getting really better in her Acting Skills. Vicky & Sara deserves a Thumbs up."

The movie will release in cinemas on June 2. Apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara will also be seen in Metro...In Dino, Ae Watan Mere Watan. On the other side, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.