Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut claims ‘movie mafia’ is running ‘fake reviews, smear campaigns’ against her film

Kangana Ranaut claims the 'movie mafia' is trying to 'harm' her film Tiku Weds Sheru by running smear campaigns even before the release.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut’s first production movie Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur is finally released and opened to mixed responses from the audience. Reacting to it Kangana Ranaut claimed that the ‘movie mafia is doing everything to harm‘ her film.

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared a post on her story claiming that the ‘movie mafia’ is trying to ‘harm’ her first production film Tiku Weds Sheru. The actress wrote, “People are sending me messages that they are loving the poetry in the film, yes all the shayari in the film is written by me.. also movie mafia doing everything to harm my film, fake reviews, and smear campaign started even before it's release. Anyway, it's streaming now please watch it for yourself or only ask your friends or people that you know about the reviews of the film if they saw it before you, don't go by paid fake trends or reviews. also do write your feedback after you watch it... Happy watching Tiku Weds Sheru.”

Earlier too she accused the ‘movie mafia’ of trying to send her to jail over a love affair and said, “I never believed someone can have a more dramatic life than me; this sounds more exciting than the entire film mafia trying to put me in jail for a love affair….” After her tweet, netizens were quick to ask about her definition of love. To which the actress replied, “Love is of many kinds 1) Love for parents, siblings, pets, relatives/friends ( transactional) 2) Sexual /passionate love (transactional) 3) Spiritual love /divine love (nontransactional) no giver or taker, both become one. First, two everyone knows the last one is not for everyone.”

Helmed by Sai Kabir, Tiku Weds Sheru stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles. The film grabbed headlines even before its release as netizens criticized the kissing scene between the actors in the movie. The film marks Kangana Ranaut’s first production and the actress has been promoting it aggressively. During the promotion, the actress also revealed that she and Irrfan Khan were initially going to star in the movie. The romantic comedy film tells the story of two struggling aspirants who want to see themselves become stars. The movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime and has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. 

Read Ramayan's Lakshman Sunil Lahiri says Kangana Ranaut will do justice to Sita's role

 

