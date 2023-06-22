Search icon
Mention of Hrithik Roshan in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru grabs viewers' attention: Watch

Tiku Weds Sheru star Nawazuddin Siddiqui dropped a promo video and mentioned Hrithik Roshan in it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is promoting his upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru which is produced by Kangana Ranaut. Now in the promotional video of the film, Hrithik Roshan got mentioned.

Nawazuddin dropped the promo with the caption, “Sheru miya ki toh baat hi kuch alag hai! Most desirable bachelor aise hi thodi na kehta hai! Dekhiye inki rollercoaster journey of love, jald hi (Sheru is a special person, he is not the most desirable bachelor for nothing. Soon watch his rollercoaster journey of love).”

Watch video:

In the clip, he can be heard saying, “Main aisi ladki dhund raha hu jo mera dhyaan rakhe lekin mujhse zyada mere bhai ka, baap ka, dada ka sabka dhyaan rakhe. (I am looking for a girl who not just takes care of me but more than that, also take care of my brother, father, grandfather, all of them)." He goes on to lie that he treats everyone with respect and has no bad habits.”

He further mentions, “Girls who want better lives and are interested in me can send me their biodata. I will read it, observe the kind of personality you have and learn more about your home and family, then only I will think of marrying you.”

The trailer shows the story of two aspiring actors who get married and looks like a Bollywood rom-com. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Avneet Kaur and is scheduled to release on Prime Video on June 23. 

The official synopsis of the movie read, “Sheru and Tiku are marginalized souls from the underprivileged strata of society. They are ambitious for a better life, but life has different plans for them. Shiraz, popularly known as Sheru, hails from Bhopal, a small town in India. Sheru comes to Mumbai in search of a better life. Being semi-literate, Sheru works as a pimp for a local don, Shahid Bhai, and also as a junior artiste as a decoy job, where he finds girls for his pimping business. He risks everything to win the confidence of his boss to be promoted as an equal partner. Tiku lives with her large conservative Muslim family in Bhopal. What follows when they come together is a set of hilarious situations which sometimes put them on the edge.” 

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency wherein she will be essaying the role of Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles.

