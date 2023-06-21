Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Ramayan's Lakshman Sunil Lahiri says Kangana Ranaut will do justice to Sita's role

Sunil Lahir, who is known for his iconic role as Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan said 'I have full faith in Kangana Ranaut's film' Sita-The Incarnation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

Ramayan's Lakshman Sunil Lahiri says Kangana Ranaut will do justice to Sita's role
Credit: Sunil Lahri-Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s film Sita-The Incarnation has started making headlines as it has sparked hopes among fans who feel that the actress will do justice to the character. Veteran actor Sunil Lahir, who is known for his iconic role as Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has also praised the actress.

While speaking to Live Hindustan, he said, "I have full faith in Kangana's film that she will not do anything to tarnish the character. Whatever she does, it will only enhance the portrayal. While I can't comment on others, based on my experience, I would advise them not to tamper with our culture."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

In a conversation with ANI, Kangana Ranaut revealed she doesn’t want to get married and said, “There's a time for everything and if that time has to come in my life then it will come. I do want to get married and have my own family... but, at the right time it will happen."

Earlier, in an interview with Times Now in 2021, Kangana Ranaut expressed her wish to be married and said, “I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife...There is no such place in love but yes, kind of. Let's move on. You will know. Very soon."

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her first production Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release on the OTT platform Prime Video on June 23. 

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency wherein she will be seen essaying the role of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in key roles. This film is also the last film of the late actor Satish Kaushik who passed away due to a heart attack. 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sun Sajni: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan steal hearts with garba dance number from Satyaprem Ki Katha, fans call it ‘fire'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.