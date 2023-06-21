Ramayan's Lakshman Sunil Lahiri says Kangana Ranaut will do justice to Sita's role

Credit: Sunil Lahri-Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s film Sita-The Incarnation has started making headlines as it has sparked hopes among fans who feel that the actress will do justice to the character. Veteran actor Sunil Lahir, who is known for his iconic role as Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has also praised the actress.

While speaking to Live Hindustan, he said, "I have full faith in Kangana's film that she will not do anything to tarnish the character. Whatever she does, it will only enhance the portrayal. While I can't comment on others, based on my experience, I would advise them not to tamper with our culture."

In a conversation with ANI, Kangana Ranaut revealed she doesn’t want to get married and said, “There's a time for everything and if that time has to come in my life then it will come. I do want to get married and have my own family... but, at the right time it will happen."

Earlier, in an interview with Times Now in 2021, Kangana Ranaut expressed her wish to be married and said, “I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife...There is no such place in love but yes, kind of. Let's move on. You will know. Very soon."

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her first production Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release on the OTT platform Prime Video on June 23.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency wherein she will be seen essaying the role of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in key roles. This film is also the last film of the late actor Satish Kaushik who passed away due to a heart attack.