Tiger 3 public review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi film is 'best action movie of all time', say viewers

Here's what the audiences are saying about Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi-starrer action-packed entertainer Tiger 3.

The much-awaited action-packed spy thriller Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, has finally been released on November 12, on the occasion of Diwali. The film opened in international markets a day earlier and the first shows in the Indian theatres began as early as 7 am on Sunday.

As soon as the the fifth film in YRF Spy Universe (after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan) ended, audiences started pouring in their thoughts on the micro-blogging platform X, previously known as Twitter. Many people have already declared it as 'the best YRF Spy Universe film' and some are even calling it the 'best action movie of all time'.

One of them wrote, "#Tiger3 is the best action movie of all time with incredible performances and action by Salman Khan and especially Katrina Kaif. #Tiger3Review My rating 5/5", while another added, "#Tiger3Review Full on Goosebumps, #SalmanKhan is the lifeline, without doubt, his CAREER-BEST performance. Interval block and climax fight terrific are stunningly executed action pieces. #Tiger3 feels like a Hollywood level film."

"#Tiger3 Review: The film very much starts straight into the theme of the story without wasting no time. The action is where the film is levels above, not only spy film but also considering indian movies in the past. Very fast paced from start to the end", read another tweet.

#Tiger3 is the best action movie of all time with incredible performances and action by Salman Khan and especially Katrina Kaif. #Tiger3Review My rating 5/5 #SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/WJ585MYd9A — Aijaz (@TheAijazHussain) November 11, 2023

#Tiger3Review

full on Goosebumps #SalmanKhan is the lifeline,without doubt, his CAREER-BEST performance. Interval block and

climax fight terrific... the

stunningly executed action pieces..#Tiger3 feels like a Hollywood level film



Rating- pic.twitter.com/YQccy7kW1v — Vikas (@vikasskfan) November 11, 2023

#Tiger3 Review :



The film very much starts straight into the theme of the story without wasting no time. The action is where the film is levels above, not only spy film but also considering indian movies in the past. Very fast paced from start to the end. — Tiger Rules!! (@SalmanKhanRules) November 11, 2023

#Tiger3Review: INDIAN CINEMA’S PRIDE#Tiger3 is a cinematic ride of crazy actions, emotions, & chemistry.U’ll find ‘em all in perfect proportion. #SalmanKhan-Just Perfection #ManeeshSharma has surprised with his best direction! Storyline is the king & keeps u hooked till the end. pic.twitter.com/yPccuKtQWC — Young Timez (@TimezYoung) November 12, 2023

Just Finished Watching #Tiger3



My honest #Tiger3Review this film has it all ACTION-EMOTION-SURPRISES-STORY



It's TIGER 3 DAY for sure it's blockbuster



My Star Rating : 4.5/5 pic.twitter.com/alkeWPXaUc — Shiva JI THE BOSS (@AaryanS547513) November 12, 2023

Tiger 3, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan in cameo apperance and Hrithik Roshan in post-credits scene, is directed by Maneesh Sharma, whose last film Fan (2016) starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role was a massive underperformer at the box office. Salman is also looking to make a comeback after the hugely disappointing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan earlier this year.



