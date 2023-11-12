Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan's scenes in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 see theatres erupt, videos go viral - Watch

Spoiler Alert: Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan's cameo scenes in Tiger 3 have been leaked on the internet.

Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, Tiger 3 has opened to thunderous response in the theaters on its first day of theatrical release, i.e. Sunday, November 12. The makers chose to release the film on the occasion of Diwali, instead on Friday, and also released the film in select international markets a day earlier.

After Salman Khan made an action-packed cameo as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year, it was confirmed that SRK too will be seen in Tiger 3 as Pathaan. King Khan's explosive cameo scene in the spy action thriller has now been shared on the social media and videos are already going viral on the internet.

It was also reported a week before Tiger 3's release that Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the post-credits scene, reprising his role as Kabir from War released four years earlier. Even Hrithik's scene has been leaked on the internet with moviegoers shouting and whistling in the theatres.

Backed by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, the threequel is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. It is also the third part in the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, released in 2012 and 2017 respectively.

The spy thriller marks Maneesh Sharma's return to direction after seven years since his last directed film was the action-thiller Fan with Shah Rukh Khan in 2016. He has previously helmed three romantic comedies namely Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, and Shuddh Desi Romance.