Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman's film inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India, crosses Rs 200 crore globally

Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 continues its glorious run at the box office. As per the early estimates, the movie is inching closer to Rs 150 crores in India. Tiger 3 has already become Salman Khan's career-best opener, and the movie has grossed Rs 200 worldwide.

As per a report in industry tracker Sacnilk, the early estimates of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 is Rs 42.50 crore from all the languages on the third day. The report further stated that Tiger 3 had an overall 30.93% Hindi occupancy (with 17.22% in the morning, 34.11% in the afternoon, and 41.47% occupancy in the evening. Tiger 3 had an overall 18.90% occupancy in Telugu (with 19.11% in the morning, 18.81% in the afternoon and 18.79% in the evening shows).

When it comes to comparison, Tiger 3 beat Jawan's 3rd day India earing. But fail to cross Jawan and Gadar 2's third-day collection. As per Sacnilk, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan earned Rs 39.25 crore. Sunny Deol's blockbuster sequel, Gadar 2, earned Rs 51 crores. Shah Rukh's 2nd release of the year, Jawan, collected 77.83 crores from all the languages.

On the occasion of Children's Day, Salman Khan hosted a special screening of Tiger 3 for kids in Juhu. Salman was welcomed by a packed auditorium of kids and their parents. With the beats of Bhangra dhol, Salman entered the cinema hall and looked delighted to meet the bunch of munchkins. Salman wore a grey tee, and he was seen interacting with kids. Salman was also being playful with the kids and was enjoying their love and admiration. Before leaving the hall, Salman made sure to click selfies with his bunch of adorable fans.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The film is third in the Tiger franchise and fifth in the YRF spy universe. The spy film also has Shah Rukh Khan’s action-packed cameo which is being loved by the audience.