'Heart of gold': Salman Khan hosts Tiger 3's special screening for kids, interacts with little fans, videos go viral

To celebrate his latest release on Children's Day, Salman Khan hosted a special screening of his latest film Tiger 3.

We all know that Salman Khan loves kids. His latest actioner, Tiger 3, is minting money, and to celebrate the success of his film, the actor decided to treat his little fans with the latest movie. On the occasion of Children's Day, Salman hosted a special screening of Tiger 3 at Juhu.

Salman was welcomed by a packed auditorium of kids and their parents. With the beats of Bhangra dhol, Salman entered the cinema hall and looked delighted to meet the bunch of munchkins. Salman wore a grey tee, and he was seen interacting with kids. Salman was also being playful with the kids and was enjoying their love and admiration. Before leaving the hall, Salman made sure to click selfies with his bunch of adorable fans.

Here's the video

The videos from the screening uploaded on the internet went viral instantly. The majority of netizens hailed Salman for celebrating his latest movie with kids and called him 'down to earth'. A netizen wrote, "He is so down to earth personality." Another netizen wrote, "Sensational and the biggest superstar Salman bhai." An internet user wrote, "Golden heart." Another internet user wrote, "Sallu bhai ke jaisa koi nahi." One of the netizens wrote, "Bhai tu Salman bhai...salamat rahu aap."

About Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited film, Tiger 3 hit the theatres on November 12. The movie received a thunderous response from the audience and marked Salman’s career-best opening. Now, on day 2, the film has seen tremendous growth and has surpassed Jawan, Gadar 2’s second-day hauls.

According to a report in industry tracker Sacnilk, the early estimates of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3’s day 2 collection show a growth of at least 30% at the domestic box office. The film earned Rs 44.5 crore on day 1, however, on day 2, the film saw great growth and collected Rs 57.50 crore India net.

This makes it the second-highest-day 2nd day Hindi net movie. The movie has also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan’s second-day haul, of Rs 53.23 crore and Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2’s second-day haul of Rs 43.08 crore. The two-day collection of the film hence crosses Rs 100 crore Mark in India. Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi as the primary antagonist.