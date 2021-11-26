Throwback: When Katrina Kaif gave EPIC response to media on her viral bikini pics with Ranbir Kapoor

Back in 2013, actress Katrina Kaif, who is currently in the news for her rumoured wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal, had made headlines after her bikini photos holidaying at a beach in Spain with her then rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor had gone viral online. A magazine had published the photo of the two rumoured lovebirds holidaying in Ibiza. In the viral photos, Katrina was seen clad in a red and white bikini.

Responding to her leaked viral pictures, Katrina had written an open letter to the media saying, "I am writing this to say that I feel most upset, distressed and invaded at my pictures published in a film magazine (and which were carried by other media). The pictures were taken while I was on holiday by someone who, in an act of cowardice, has shot without permission and then used the pictures for commercial gain. There is a breed of journalism that preys on celebrities in the worst possible manner crossing all lines of privacy and decency. Running these pictures shows support for this school of journalism. I request that all media running these pictures please refrain from doing so. I have a wonderful relationship with the media and have been accessible to the media at all times. There is no reason for this furtive and invasive behavior."

At Dhoom 3 press conference also, Katrina had not shied away from responding to a question about her leaked bikini photos with Ranbir Kapoor.

When asked about them, Katrina had said, "I was not upset then. I am not upset now. I was not upset; I was hurt. But, we all move on. I have also learnt a bit from the whole situation."

Adding sarcastically, Katrina said, "Next time, if something like this is going to happen, just give me a little bit of notice, and I'll make sure I wear matching clothes, that's all. Red and white does not match, I know."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina recently made news for her killer dance moves in 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from 'Sooryavanshi'. She will be next seen in 'Tiger 3'.