Throwback: When Katrina Kaif gave EPIC response to media on her viral bikini pics with Ranbir Kapoor

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2021, 10:44 AM IST

Back in 2013, actress Katrina Kaif, who is currently in the news for her rumoured wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal, had made headlines after her bikini photos holidaying at a beach in Spain with her then rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor had gone viral online. A magazine had published the photo of the two rumoured lovebirds holidaying in Ibiza. In the viral photos, Katrina was seen clad in a red and white bikini.

Responding to her leaked viral pictures, Katrina had written an open letter to the media saying, "I am writing this to say that I feel most upset, distressed and invaded at my pictures published in a film magazine (and which were carried by other media). The pictures were taken while I was on holiday by someone who, in an act of cowardice, has shot without permission and then used the pictures for commercial gain. There is a breed of journalism that preys on celebrities in the worst possible manner crossing all lines of privacy and decency. Running these pictures shows support for this school of journalism. I request that all media running these pictures please refrain from doing so. I have a wonderful relationship with the media and have been accessible to the media at all times. There is no reason for this furtive and invasive behavior."

At Dhoom 3 press conference also, Katrina had not shied away from responding to a question about her leaked bikini photos with Ranbir Kapoor. 

When asked about them, Katrina had said, "I was not upset then. I am not upset now. I was not upset; I was hurt. But, we all move on. I have also learnt a bit from the whole situation."

Adding sarcastically, Katrina said, "Next time, if something like this is going to happen, just give me a little bit of notice, and I'll make sure I wear matching clothes, that's all. Red and white does not match, I know." 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina recently made news for her killer dance moves in 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from 'Sooryavanshi'. She will be next seen in 'Tiger 3'. 

