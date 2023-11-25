Headlines

This surgeon made acting debut at 42, did over 250 films, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, he died...

Shriram Lagoo was born on November 16, 1927. He did MBBS and obtained a medical degree. Shriram Lagoo practiced in Pune for 6 years, after which he went to Canada for additional training.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

Many stars in Bollywood come with the dream of becoming an actor. These people coming from small villages and cities give their whole lives to fulfill their dreams. Artists like Irrfan Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Manoj Bajpayee did not get to work so easily. But there were some actors who even after being part of some other profession, came into films and did wonders. One such personality was Shriram Lagoo.

Shriram Lagoo was born on November 16, 1927. He did MBBS and obtained a medical degree. Shriram Lagoo practiced in Pune for 6 years, after which he went to Canada for additional training. Apart from India, he also treated people in Tanzania in the 60s. But, Shriram Lagoo was also associated with theater from the beginning. He did plays like Natsamrat and Where Death Shied Away, which also gave him recognition in the acting world.

Shriram Lagoo became active in films in 1975 and worked in many Bollywood films for 20 years. Rajesh Khanna was the biggest superstar at that time and Shriram Lagoo worked with him in many films. Both of them worked in films like Maqsad, Sautan, Naseehat, Thodi Si Bewafai, and Awaam. He impressed people with his appearances in films like Devta, Kinara, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Laawaris, Inkaar, Shriman Shrimati, and Sadma. He also worked in Jurmana with Amitabh Bachchan.

Shriram Lagoo has also worked in many Marathi films and is considered one of the most senior actors in the Marathi industry. Shriram Lagoo married actress Deepa Lagoo. From this marriage, he had a son named Tanveer Lagoo. Shriram Lagoo died on December 17, 2019, at the age of 92. Shriram Lagoo died of cardiac arrest at his Pune residence.

